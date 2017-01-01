  Tweet    
Purrli
The Internet has a Cat
Introduction

The sound of a purring cat is one of the most comforting sounds available and can help soothe and calm you down when you're feeling stressed. Naturally, it's not just the sound that is important, but it's also the presence of the warm cuddly cat. Purrli tries to recreate both the sound and the presence of your very own virtual cat through a custom sound engine modelled after real purrs. With a purr that delicately changes over time, Purrli aims at making the experience as real and lively as possible. Just like a real cat, Purrli will call for your attention. Just be careful when adjusting the last slider, if you don't want to be nagged in the middle of your work.

Background

When I developed myNoise (an online background noise generator – hey, try it – it's free!), people kept asking me for a purring cat. Unfortunately, the audio engine on myNoise was not designed to play that sort of sound. But the requests kept coming! At one point, I realized that I was spending more time answering emails explaining why "a cat purr" wouldn't work than it would take for me to design one! This is how the cat purr generator on myNoise came to exist. When it premiered, 'Furry Friend' – the name of that generator – instantly filled myNoise fans and cat lovers with joy. The buzz on the Internet softly stretched from a subtle gentle purr to the roaring crescendo of a growl of now over a million views. Though successful, I have never have been particularly proud of that sound, and I can hear the many shortcomings coming from the inadequacy of the myNoise audio engine. Sooner or later, I had to come with a better purr generator, and I think it's ready. Meet Purrli, Your Internet Cat!

In the Press

“Purrli is one of those internet things you didn't know you needed, but immediately you can't live without it.”CNET

“Purrli is the white noise generator of cat lovers' dreams.”Motherboard

Use Cases

In the beginning, I thought a cat purr would be no more than a gimmick. Something fun, but probably useless. Many user testimonials later, I realize how wrong I was. Thanks to the interaction with cat purr fans, I have discovered the many uses of such a particular sound, and - here is the revelation - just how such a simple sound can brighten the day of many people around the world.

If you are puzzled about why people would use a cat purr generator, have a look at the user testimonials shared below, and these are only a fraction of the messages I have received. These stories illustrate how people have been using Purrli in their daily lives and explains why I was motivated to develop a better purr generator.

Anxiety Relief and Stress Control

Sleep

Healing and Pain Management

Homesickness and Fond Memories

Productivity

Happiness

Allergy

Others

Helping Cats Too!

As you just read above, a cat purr generator helps other cats too. This has confirmed to me so many times! Here are some additional "cat-tales":

Sounds on this website are generated for personal use only. Reverse-engineering the audio engine code, or using this generator's audio output to produce commercial soundtracks, are strictly forbidden.

© 2017-... Dr. Ir. Stéphane Pigeon